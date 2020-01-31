Ashley Roberts was seen putting on a brave face at work following the news of her split from Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday morning, the Pussycat Dolls singer shared a series of Boomerang videos of herself as she showed off her outfit at work. The night before, just moments after Giovanni announced their sad news, Ashley was seen leaving Bagatelle restaurant with the rest of her Pussycat Dolls bandmates. Dressed in a two-piece camel coloured suit, the blonde beauty flashed a smile as she posed for photos.

Ashley Roberts with Amanda Holden on Friday morning

Earlier on, professional dancer Giovanni told his Instagram followers that the pair had called time on their year-long romance. He wrote: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future." Ashley has yet to publicly comment on their breakup, but has been busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls' new single and tour. While the former couple "remain friends", they both appear to have removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

The Pussycat Dolls posed together after dinner

It was only a few weeks ago that the former couple celebrated their first anniversary. Giovanni and Ashley have been together since meeting on Strictly in 2018; they seemingly confirmed their romance when Giovanni joined Ashley in America for Christmas that year. Earlier this month, the pro dancer thanked his girlfriend for the gorgeous signet ring she gifted him for their anniversary. Delighted with the present, Giovanni gushed: "Thanks baby @iamashleyroberts. For my anniversary present. Love you!"

Ashley, 38, first spoke frankly about their blossoming romance in January 2019, telling Weekend magazine: "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it’s still early days!" She then confirmed: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

Before Ashley's confession, Giovanni himself confirmed the rumours that he was dating the famous singer during an appearance on Lorraine. Chatting about his upcoming tour, Lorraine asked him about Ashley, and Giovanni replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

