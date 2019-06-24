Debbie McGee's sweet reunion with former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice The pair competed on Strictly together in 2017

Despite being a veteran TV entertainer, Debbie McGee won over the UK's hearts all over again in 2017, after waltzing her way to the Strictly Come Dancing final with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. And the pair showed that they still had each other's backs on Sunday after reuniting on the set of the Here Come The Boys tour, where Debbie went to support good friend Giovanni. Also starring Gorka Marquez and Aljaž Skorjanec, the touring production sees the three Strictly pros go head to head in a dance battle, performing Latin, ballroom, contemporary and commercial styles before letting the audience decide who will be declared the night's champion.

After proudly watching the show, Debbie headed backstage to congratulate her former partner, sharing a picture to social media of the pair embracing. "@pernicegiovann1 & Flexi McGee back together again, backstage Newcastle Theatre Royal," the 60-year-old presenter wrote. "Here Come The Boys is fabulous, what a show. Love you all Gio, @aljazskorjanec, @gorka_marquez".

Fans of the pair were overjoyed to see their reunion, with one commenting: "My heart just exploded with happiness." Another wrote: "Such a wonderful photo of you both, I just adore your friendship," with even Giovanni, getting in on the action and sending Debbie seven red heart emojis.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reveals how Debbie McGee is coping following cancer diagnosis

With their 42-date live tour kicking off last week, the Strictly boys have never been busier. Aljaž’s wife (and fellow professional dancer) Janette Manrara has worked as a choreographer on the Here Come The Boys show, while Giovanni is dating Strictly 2018 runner-up Ashley Roberts. However, it is a particularly exciting time for Gorka Marquez who is eagerly awaiting the birth of his first child with Gemma Atkinson.

With a baby due in the coming months, fans of the pro dancer have been left worrying that Gorka may pull out of the Here Come The Boys tour when his child arrives. However, Gemma hilariously addressed these comments on Instagram, writing: "To those messaging me, telling me when to go into labour so they can see Gork's show, I appreciate you want to see it. But please appreciate my baby will come when he or she is ready. Not when you want. Sorry!"

SEE: Inside Gemma Atkinson's stunning baby shower