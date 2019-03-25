Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's rare talent - and we are SO impressed The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham is a dab hand in the kitchen

Harper Beckham is a force to be reckoned with. Her superstar mother Victoria often shares snippets into the 7-year-old's daily life - from her professional looking fashion sketches and styling tips to her vast knowledge on all things beauty. So we have to say, we aren't at all surprised to hear that she is also an accomplished baker! On Monday evening the wife of David Beckham shared a live video of Harper's culinary delights - the cutest pink cupcakes you ever did see! Adorned with pink icing, and 3D rosebuds, they looked almost too good to eat. Victoria proudly captioned the video: "Harper's been baking!"

Art and crafts are big on Harper's list and last week VB returned home from work to find that her youngest offspring had made her a handwritten booklet decorated with stickers. Mum-of-four Victoria shared a photo of the thoughtful gift - which Harper had written "Mummy love book" on the front of - on her Instagram Stories feed. She captioned the picture: "After a long day at work this really is everything x," and signed it off with a love heart emoji. Harper gave it to her mum on Friday, which was International Women's Day - making it even more special.

And it isn't just Victoria who gets the special treatment either. At the start of March, fashion-mad Harper did something very cute for her dad, too - she recorded a video message for him, which was later played to an audience in the LA Galaxy stadium where a statue of David was being unveiled.

A smiling Harper spoke to the camera, waving and shouting: "Hi daddy, congratulations on the statue!"

Her big brothers Romeo and Cruz - who were in the car heading to school with her - also congratulated their dad, signing off with: "Love you."

