David Beckham shares rare photos of Victoria and Harper for very special reason

David Beckham has shared a series of rare family photos to celebrate International Women's Day. The dad-of-four posted photos of his wife Victoria, daughter Harper, mum Sandra, sister Joanne and late grandma Peggy on Instagram on Friday morning, along with the caption: "This International Women’s Day I'm celebrating the amazing women in my life [love heart] #IWD @victoriabeckham." The pictures showed Victoria and Harper playing on the grass, David giving his mum Joanne a loving hug and Peggy playing with Joanne as a baby. David is clearly a huge family man and fans loved the touching tribute to the special women in his life.

One fan wrote: "There is much love in your family I can see," while another added: "That's hugely sweet! We wish to all your women all the best things." A the said: "David, when you post about you and Victoria it makes my heart sing." The post was so special because it was shared to celebrate International Women's Day, which is celebrated on 8 March every year and is a focal point in the movement for women's rights.

David wasn't the only Beckham boy to share the love on IWD. His 16-year-old son Romeo also posted a sweet picture on his Instagram. The black-and-white picture showed him hugging mum Victoria, along with the caption: "Love you mum."

Victoria recently accompanied David to a special event at LA Galaxy, where a statue of the former international footballer was unveiled. Another special lady in David's life - seven-year-old Harper - recorded an adorable video for her daddy that was played on a big screen on the night. A smiling Harper, who was wearing her new pair of glasses, smiled at the camera before waving and shouting: "Hi daddy, congratulations on the statue!"

