Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper makes debut appearance on her YouTube channel Harper is so sweet!

Victoria Beckham delighted fans after launching her own YouTube channel earlier in the year, and now her daughter Harper has made her very first appearance on it. The seven-year-old featured in Victoria's latest fly-on-the-wall video which documented her latest AW19 collection being made for London Fashion Week. In one scene, Harper arrives with Victoria to say hello to the designers at the Victoria Beckham studio. As ever, the mini fashionista looked stylish in a black Chloe jacket and Alice band. The video also took a look at all the preparations taking place just before the show, from the hair and makeup team to the model fittings.

Harper Beckham appeared in Victoria's latest YouTube video

The former Spice Girl showcased her collection in February at the Tate Modern in central London. Victoria's proud husband David and their four children sat in the front row, along with American Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, David and Victoria's parents and Tana Ramsay. Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross also made her debut appearance to one of Victoria's fashion shows. Victoria's Autumn Winter collection was created with modern femininity in mind. Ahead of the show, the fashion designer teased what fans can expect in a short Facebook post. She said that her brand's signature silhouettes would be used, and that she had designed the collection "by thinking about what women want." Chain print dresses, checks and elongated hems featured on the runway, as well as neon courts and supersized cuffs and sleeves.

Victoria's family supported her in the FROW at her latest catwalk show

As the daughter of a fashion designer, Harper made her FROW debut at the age of four, and has been showing a keen interest in style ever since. Over the past year, the little girl has been enjoying experimenting with her hair after she persuaded her parents to let her cut it. David in particular had been very protective of Harper's Rapunzel-like hair, but finally gave in. Since Harper got it cut over the summer, she has since had a number of different styles.

Both Victoria and David are keen for their kids to inherit their strong work ethic, and Victoria recently revealed her children's great surprise when they attended her fashion show for the first time. She said that they had exclaimed: "Wow mummy’s got a proper job!" Talking about her successes of the last decade, she explained: "I'm so proud of everything that I've achieved. I'm so focused and none of this has just been given to me. I work really hard - I don’t really high five myself, but maybe I should do that more often. It was always a dream of mine, now i just need to maintain that." She then emotionally added: "I'm trying hard to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional."

David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

