Victoria Beckham looks just like Harper in never-before-seen childhood photo Aww!

Victoria Beckham had a reason to celebrate on Sunday as she marked her mum Jackie's birthday. The close-knit family are no doubt doing something special for the occasion, and on Instagram the former Spice Girl couldn’t resist sharing a series of childhood photos to honour her mum's special day. Victoria, Jackie and her younger sister Louise featured in a number of snapshots, including one of the trio at a family wedding. The fashion designer resembled her only daughter Harper with her brunette hair and fringe, as well as her middle son Romeo, 16. Victoria also picked up on the fashion choices Jackie had made for them all, writing next to the image: "Always my fashion inspiration!"

Victoria Beckham as a little girl - and she has Harper's fringe!

There is no denying that Victoria is extremely close to her parents, and on Friday she took her mum Jackie, and David's mum Sandra Beckham with her to a special International Women's Day event that she had hosted at Annabel's in London. Victoria recently reminisced about her childhood and how she used to be inspired by her mum's style while she hosted dinner parties at their family home. Speaking to Vogue about how she would watch the parties with her younger siblings, she said: "We weren't allowed to attend so we'd sit and watch. Mum had blonde hair and shoulder pads, there was a lot of velvet, nipped-in waists and 15-denier tights. She was properly dressed for dinner." The fashion designer added that her parents were her biggest cheerleaders. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He'd say, 'what do you mean you can't do it? Why? Why?' And so I do that to my own children as well."

MORE: Princess Eugenie looks unrecognisable with bold new makeup look

Victoria's family supporting her at London Fashion Week

Victoria and David are the proud parents to sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven. Her entire family, along with best friend Tana Ramsay, all congregated to the Tate Modern in London in February as they watched her second London fashion show during London Fashion Week. While Victoria and David are used to being in the spotlight, the couple do their best to ensure that their children have as normal an upbringing as possible.

READ: Simon Cowell's son Eric celebrates fifth birthday

The former Spice Girl with her mum Jackie and David's mum Sandra

Victoria previously spoke about parenting her kids during a candid chat with Claudia Winkleman, and admitted that they didn’t realise what it was she did at work until they attended her fashion show for the first time and exclaimed: "Wow mummy’s got a proper job!" Talking about her successes of the last decade, she explained: "I'm so proud of everything that I've achieved. I'm so focused and none of this has just been given to me. I work really hard - I don’t really high five myself, but maybe I should do that more often. It was always a dream of mine, now i just need to maintain that." She then emotionally added: "I'm trying hard to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional."

Loading the player...

David and Victoria Beckham's best fashion moments

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.