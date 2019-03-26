James Middleton makes a surprise visit to Buckingham Palace Kate's brother recently made his Instagram profile public

His sister may be royalty, but even James Middleton gets excited when heading towards Buckingham Palace. The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a snap of his dog Mabel watching the Queen's horses make their way down The Mall. "The look of: 'Hello, I’m Mabel. What’s your name?' #londondogweek #londoninthesun #buckinghampalace," James wrote in the caption.

Although James has had the account since 2013, the British entrepreneur made it public a few months ago for fans to see. He appears to be quite the animal lover and very outdoorsy in his feed, which also features a photo of his other sister Pippa after they cycled over 3,000 miles together to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation.

In January, the businessman caught someone's eye - Hollywood star January Jones! The Mad Men actress commented on one of his photos which was reposted on Hello Giggles. "We were today years old when we found out Kate Middleton has a hot brother who breeds dogs, looks like a bearded Jude Law, and just made his Instagram public," the caption read alongside a snap of James with his large group of dogs. Noticing the picture, January immediately commented: "Where's HE been hiding?!"

Earlier this month, James spoke out about experiencing loneliness on his social media page. The 31-year-old uploaded a photo of himself and his pet dog in the snow during a skiing holiday, and wrote: "I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs." He recently opened up about his long battle with clinical depression, and thoughtfully made sure to support his eldest sister, Kate. Instead of accepting payment for the piece, he decided to instead ask for donations to two charities - one of which is Heads Together, the mental health cause Kate founded with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

