Kate's brother James Middleton reveals how family celebrated Princess Charlotte's birth Such a proud uncle!

The Instagram account of James Middleton - the Duchess of Cambridge's brother - recently surfaced on the internet, giving rare glimpses of his personal life. One particular photo that caught HELLO!'s attention is a post shared by James when his first niece Princess Charlotte was born on 15 May 2015. The photo showed how he celebrated in the traditional way - with a nice glass of pink Jacquart Champagne! In the snap, James can be seen with smiling broadly, as he holds up the glass and bottle to toast his sister Kate and his new niece. The 31-year-old captioned it: "A little pink champagne to celebrate!"

READ: Piers Morgan reaches out to fans after being hospitalised

James' Instagram post on the day Charlotte was born

Although James has had the account since 2013, he has only recently made it public for fans to see. He proves to be quite an animal lover and an outdoorsy type in his feed, which also features a photo of his other sister Pippa after they cycled over 3000 miles together to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation.

READ: Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden reaches out to Westlife amid comeback

James recently brought in the new year with Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their son Arthur in St Barts. They were also joined by James' brother Spencer, his wife Vogue Williams and their son Theodore. The group were regularly spotted getting along with each other, as they went for runs and played in the sea. James was also accompanied by his girlfriend Alizee Thevene.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Princess Charlotte

Loading the player...

Earlier this week, Spencer shared a never-before-seen throwback photo of James from his wedding day to Vogue. Alongside the picture, he wrote: "Thought I'd share this fun snap of @jmidy and I on my wedding day to the one and only @voguewilliams! What an amazing weekend that was... Feel lucky every day to be married to her."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.