James Middleton just got fangirled by this Hollywood star

James Middleton may have a famous sibling, but it seems he has quite the fanbase too! The Duchess of Cambridge's brother has had a public Instagram account for months, but it was only noticed by some fans last week. His account subsequently went viral and James has since gained over 100,000 new followers. But most surprisingly, it seems the businessman has caught someone's eye - Hollywood star January Jones! The Mad Men actress, 41, commented on one of his photos which was reposted on Hello Giggles. /p>

January Jones commented on James Middleton's Instagram snap

"We were today years old when we found out Kate Middleton has a hot brother who breeds dogs, looks like a bearded Jude Law, and just made his Instagram public," the caption read alongside a snap of James with his large group of dogs. Noticing the picture, January immediately commented: "Where's HE been hiding?!" Although James has had the account since 2013, he made it public a few months ago for fans to see. He appears to be quite the animal lover and very outdoorsy in his feed, which also features a photo of his other sister Pippa after they cycled over 3,000 miles together to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation.

Meanwhile, the public profile comes shortly after James confirmed his romance with Alizee; the pair joined James' family for New Years in St. Barths. It's believed that the new couple have been dating for six months. Earlier this week, James opened up about his long battle with clinical depression. The 31-year-old revealed that he struggled to communicate with his friends and family over the difficult period as he spoke about his struggle with dyslexia and being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). In an article with Daily Mail, he wrote: "I couldn't communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends." He added: "Their anxious texts grew more insistent by the day, yet they went unanswered as I sank progressively deeper into a morass of despair."

