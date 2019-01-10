Spencer Matthews shares never-before-seen picture of James Middleton from his wedding The Made In Chelsea star married Vogue in June 2018

Ever since Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot in 2017, their families have grown close - with the clan celebrating big occasions and New Year's together. James' brother Spencer Matthews and his wife, Vogue Williams, joined the couple for a big family trip in St. Barths, where they were also joined by Pippa's younger sibling, James Middleton. Upon their return to London, it seems former Made In Chelsea star Spencer was feeling nostalgic as he reminisced about spending time with Pippa's brother.

Sharing a throwback picture of from his wedding day to Vogue, he wrote: "Thought I'd share this fun snap of @jmidy and I on my wedding day to the one and only @voguewilliams! What an amazing weekend that was... Feel lucky every day to be married to her." The never-before-seen snap sees Spencer and James, dressed in their suits, whilst jumping for joy. The group's choice of holiday destination in St. Barths comes as no surprise; Eden Rock is owned by James and Spencer's family, and they have all previously been on winter breaks there together. The luxury five-star resort has only recently re-opened its doors to the public after being left badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017 and undergoing extensive renovation work.

Last week, James and his new girlfriend - French financial expert Alizee Thevenet - were spotted living the high life at the resort, where they put on a cosy display as they sunbathed and swam in the Caribbean Sea. It's believed that the new couple have been dating for six months and Alizee has been introduced to the Middleton family. Meanwhile, the holiday was no doubt extra special for both families as they celebrated their first Christmas with Spencer's three-month-old boy Theodore and Pippa's two-month-old son Arthur.

