Ant McPartlin shares SWEETEST moment with young fan during Britain's Got Talent return

In case you didn't get the memo, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to our screens on Saturday night for the new series of Britain's Got Talent. Ahead of Ant and Dec's triumphant return - following Ant's year-long hiatus due to personal reasons - BGT judge Amanda Holden has shared a super sweet moment that happened while filming the series. Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Amanda revealed: "There's a very sweet moment where a little girl in Ant's arms says, 'I missed ya'. He's like, 'I missed you too pet, I missed you too." After being told that Dec had said he had therapy to help cope with going solo last year, Amanda also said: "Oh bless his heart, I did not know that. I imagine it would affect him because I suppose they're in a proper relationship, aren't they? They've grown up together. Of course it would impact him."

Earlier in the week, BGT boss Simon Cowell also opened up about Ant's return to the show. Speaking to Dan Wootton on Lorraine, Simon said: "It’s like it never happened. That’s when you know it’s comfortable because it’s like we’re all back together again, we are friends. These things happen, I really did miss him. It’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long, long time."

The first episode of the new series of Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 7:15pm on ITV. Ant and Dec are back on presenting duties, while Alesha Dixon and David Walliams rejoin Amanda and Simon in the judging seats. We can't wait!

