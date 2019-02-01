Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly make fun of Amanda Holden with cheeky snap Amanda found it hilarious!

Ant and Dec are back to being their usual cheeky selves, after posting a hilarious photograph on Friday afternoon. The Britain's Got Talent presenting duo poked fun at judge Amanda Holden on Instagram by mimicking a photo she had uploaded the day before. In Amanda's original picture, she posed in the dressing room shower while fully dressed, kicking her leg out (which, by the way, looked fantasically toned and tanned). Ant and Dec copied the fabulous pose in the same shower, rolling up their trousers to show off their legs and giving their best 'blue steel' pouting poses. They captioned the shot: "Inspired by @noholdenback yesterday [crying with laughter emoji]."

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the witty post. One fan wrote: "You two back to your old tricks again #bettertogether." Another said: "Welcome back boys!" And a third joked: "You pull it off way better boys." Even Amanda couldn't help but laugh, and replied, writing: "This is genius [rolling around with laughter emoji]." The pair also shared another photo of themselves shooting the first BGT promotional pictures. The photo showed them both wearing smart tuxedos, acting like orchestra conductors, with bemused faces. They captioned it: "Shooting the #bgt promo. All together now, a - 1,2,3,4 ... [musical instrument emojis]." Fans shared their excitement over the update, with one writing: "Yessss, welcome back Ant, my favourite duo [love heart emoji]." Another said; So good to see these two back together."

Ant and Dec won their eighteenth successive National Television Award last January, proving that they're still number one with fans after all this time! Filming for the 13th series of Britain's Got Talent has already started, so it won't be long until we see Ant and Dec back on our screens properly together again.

