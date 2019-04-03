Here's how much Ant and Dec earned last year We can't wait to see them together again

It's been a tough twelve months for Ant McPartlin, but it doesn't seem to have affected his income - as the earnings of his production company for 2018 have now been revealed. Hurley Productions Ltd - which he owns with best friend Declan Donelly - made £85,000 a week, with an annual profit of £4.4 million. According to account details obtained by The Sun, Ant and Dec earned around £12,175 a day. That's not bad going, considering that Ant had to step down from all his presenting duties while he underwent rehab in March. He will return to our screens, alongside Dec, for the new series of Britain's Got Talent this Saturday.

Ant was unable to present I'm a Celeb last year

Both Ant and Dec are reported to have the same net worth of around £62 million. The presenters' 2007 deal with ITV was reportedly £40million, with their latest deal thought to be around £30million between them. The pair also own the production company Mitre, along with Hurley - which is named after Ant's dog which he shares with ex wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant also owns another production company by himself, Deecour.

Dec continued presenting Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity while Ant dealt with issues in his personal life last year. Despite this, they still won the National Television Award for Best Presenter in 2019. Ahead of their on screen reunion this month, Ant told The Sun: "He's angry, of course he's angry. But it's justified and I understood it. Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that's what we talked about more than anything."

