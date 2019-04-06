The Voice winner 2019 - live updates Emma Willis is back to present the final

After months of belting their hearts out, there are now four finalists in The Voice - ready for this weekend's final show. Celebrity coaches Tom Jones and Olly Murs have two acts each, while Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am are out of the running. Although it's not yet known who will be performing with the contestants on the night - it's likely to be a mega night of special guests, duets and collaborations, like in previous years. Tune into ITV at 8.40pm on Saturday night - straight after the first episode of Britain's Got Talent - to see who wins…

Who will win The Voice?

Bethzienna Williams

Bethzienna is a 28-year-old Welsh actress who has starred in Casualty, Skins and Our Girl. In her blind audition, Bethzienna sang Solomon Burke's Cry To Me - which caused Jennifer Hudson to turn around for her. Later, Tom Jones stole her for his team.

Deana Walmsley

Deana is a 23-year-old Liverpudlian teacher who joined team Tom after performing Amy Winehouse's Back to Black in her blind audition. She then beat Peter Donegan by singing Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love.

Molly Hocking

Molly is a 17-year-old vintage shop assistant from Cornwall. Although she initially wanted Tom Jones as her coach, she was thrilled to join Olly Murs' team. For her blind audition, she performed Eva Casidy's You Take My Breath Away.

Jimmy Balito

Jimmy Balito, 23, returned to The Voice after failing to impress last year. This time, his cover of Higher Love by Steve Winwood in the blind audition caused Tom and Jennifer to turn for him. He chose to go with team Tom, but - after losing the battle around with Roger Samuels - team Olly swooped in to recruit him.

