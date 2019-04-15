Louise Redknapp reveals why she has kept ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's name The former couple share two children together

Louise Redknapp has revealed why she has kept ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's name following their divorce in 2017. Speaking in a candid interview with The Guardian, the 44-year-old confessed she wanted to keep some normality for the sake of their two children; ten-year-old Beau and Charley, 14. Asked whether she would revert back to her maiden name, she replied: "Ummm no. It's such a mum thing, but the thought of not having the same name as my kids, I could cry thinking about it. But maybe if Jamie gets married I'd have to change it… I don't know how that works."

Jamie and Louise parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

The former couple, who were married for 19 years, surprised fans when their confirmed their split in 2017, shortly after Louise appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. After parting ways, the pair have individually been linked to other people. However, Louise insists she is yet to start dating again, saying: "It's really hard for women. I'm beginning to think I'm never going to meet anyone… I've not been out for a meal, just me and a guy in a restaurant, in two years. That makes me sound really sad, doesn't it?" Jamie, 45, was recently spotted on a night out with model Lizzie Bowden.

The interview came shortly after Louise was forced to comment on the pictures which showed her walking hand-in-hand with a "mystery man" following one of her recent performances in West End musical, 9 to 5. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday to clarify who the man was, the former Strictly star wrote: "Just to clear up the reports that are in the papers today! This lovely man is head of security at Soho House and kindly helped me out of the car with my bags and across some roadworks!"

She went on to reveal that this kind of speculation could be damaging on any party involved. "For this to be portrayed as anything else is complete fabrication and nice gesture has been blown out of proportion," she added. "I would never normally comment on such a story but when it involves someone else and could hurt them, their family and friends as well as my own children I feel I need to do so."

