Is Jamie Redknapp dating a woman who looks exactly like his ex Louise Redknapp? He certainly has a type…

Jamie Redknapp has been snapped leaving a London nightclub with a woman who looks very similar to his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. The pair were photographed leaving the members-only hotspot, Annabel's, in the early hours of the morning over the weekend, and his female companion bared an uncanny resemblance to his wife of 19 years. While the 45-year-old former footballer was dressed smartly in a suit, his new rumoured girlfriend wore a long yellow patterned coat which she teamed with a black top.

The new sighting of Jamie comes after his ex Louise admitted it was "easy to blame" him for her self-esteem issues as she reflected on their marriage in an interview with YOU Magazine. In the candid discussion, the 44-year-old confessed she should have "spoken up" about her personal struggles to Jamie before their divorce in 2017.

The former Eternal member, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing and is currently on the West End in the 9 to 5 musical, shared: "I wish, three years ago, I’d been able to just speak up. For a long time it was easy to blame him."

MORE: Louise Redknapp just wore the most insanely cool Victoria Beckham parka jacket

She explained: "In the past six months, I've thought, you know what, it was down to me to say, 'Something’s not right. My self-esteem is really struggling. I've got no passion. I love my kids more than anything in the world. I love what I do, too, and I haven’t quite got the guts to go out and try to do it again.'"

With hindsight, the mother-of-two reflected: "I just didn’t speak up. I don’t blame anyone else for that."

RELATED: Louise Redknapp shows off a vampy new look to launch her music career

Since their divorce, both Louise and Jamie have been linked to various people. Louise was pictured with her former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton, who she has publicly praised for helping her to find her confidence again. Jamie, meanwhile, found himself an admirer in I'm A Celebrity runner-up Emily Atack, who mentioned on several occasions that she fancies him, and has joked that he should call her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.