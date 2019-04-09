Louise Redknapp opens up about family life with Jamie Redknapp after split The former couple parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Louise Redknapp has revealed how she and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp have to juggle their work schedules to fit around their children. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has to spend her weekly day off taking her sons to sports practice since Jamie is busy with his own work commitments. Speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, the mum-of-two explained: "I do all eight shows a week so I have Sunday off." When asked whether she goes out on a Saturday night, Louise replied: "We do go out. But Sunday morning is sport morning, I'm on the rugby pitch for four hours."

"Jamie works a lot on the weekend because he's at the football," he added. "My older one doesn't even appreciate it, he's like, 'Why are you here?'" Louise and Jamie filed for divorce in 2017, a year after the singer appeared on Strictly. The former couple are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau. It's been a busy few months for Louise, who recently revealed she has a new record deal with Warner Music UK. She first shot to fame in the 90s with pop band Eternal before enjoying a successful, albeit relatively short, solo career. After her sensational appearance on Strictly, Louise went on to land various new ventures including a role in West End musical, 9 to 5.

Over the weekend, Louise admitted it was "easy to blame" Jamie for her self-esteem issues as she reflected on her marriage in an interview with YOU Magazine. In the candid discussion, the 44-year-old confessed she should have "spoken up" about her personal struggles to Jamie before their divorce. "I wish, three years ago, I'd been able to just speak up," she explained. "For a long time it was easy to blame him."

The star added: "In the past six months, I've thought, you know what, it was down to me to say, 'Something's not right. My self-esteem is really struggling. I've got no passion. I love my kids more than anything in the world. I love what I do, too, and I haven't quite got the guts to go out and try to do it again.'" With hindsight, the mother-of-two reflected: "I just didn’t speak up. I don’t blame anyone else for that."

