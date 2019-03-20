Harry Redknapp reveals 'love' for former daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp despite split with son Jamie and Louise parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Harry Redknapp has once again revealed his fondness for his former daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp and her family - even though the singer parted ways with his son Jamie in 2017. Appearing on Heart London Breakfast on Wednesday morning, the ex-football manager confessed he would happily go to watch her performance in the 9 to 5 musical with Amber Davies. "Yeah, yeah I would do," he confessed. "I mean I love Lou and I was sad when it all went wrong. I really was."

Touching upon his son's split, Harry lamented: "I mean me and Sandra absolutely loved her and her mum is still great – she knows Sandra talks to her mum all the time, Lynne - she's lovely. So yeah it was sad, but that's life. What can you do? These things happen don't they?" When asked if he ever dishes out dating advice to Jamie, the I'm A Celebrity star replied: "I'll leave it to his mum. She asks him them questions I don't get involved." He added: "I sort of try to avoid it. I just let him get on with it. What can I do now you know? I know he talks to his mum about things. I say, 'what is he up to, anything?' and it's 'No'. She won't tell me."

His football star son Jamie filed for divorce in 2017, a year after Louise appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The former couple are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau. In January, during an interview on Good Morning Britain with his wife Sandra, doting husband Harry was quizzed on why couples "don't stick it out" together. "I don't know, it depends," he replied. "People are not compatible, it's a problem. We've never had that so I couldn't be an expert on that." Both Harry and Sandra met when they were teenagers, and have been together ever since. "We've never ever ever looked like splitting up. If we have an argument it doesn't last ten minutes," he said of his 54-year relationship. "We don't argue and carry it on for a couple of days. You couldn't have a row with Sandra even if you tried."

