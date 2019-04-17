Louise Redknapp reveals she has cut ties with former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton The pair have unfollowed each other on social media

Louise Redknapp has made the surprising confession that she no longer speaks to her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton. The pair reached the show final in 2017 and continued to be the best of friends, with Louise even pictured enjoying an evening out with Kevin's parents as recent as last Christmas. But in a new interview, the 9 to 5 The Musical star admitted that the pair have unfollowed each other on social media and haven't spoken in "a long time".

She told The Sun: "I haven't spoken to him for a long time. Most probably since the show started. Not since last year." Louise, who split from her husband Jamie Redknapp shortly after competing on Strictly, has previously admitted that the Strictly curse is real.

Kevin and Louise reached the Strictly finals in 2017

But on Kevin and Stacey Dooley's reported relationship, she said: "It's really hard to pass judgment when you don't know someone's situation. I haven't spoken to Kevin in a long, long time and I've never met Stacey, so I have no idea." Louise, 44, added that she doesn't watch Strictly and hasn't kept in touch with any of her dance co-stars, apart from Judge Rinder.

Her candid interview comes amid reports that Kevin, 36, and Stacey, 32, have been secretly dating since their time on the show. The pair lifted the Glitterball Trophy in December 2018 and have remained close since. Stacey's split from her long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott also came to light this month.

Neither Stacey nor Kevin have commented publicly about their supposed romance, although the investigative journalist did tweet this week: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

