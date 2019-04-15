Stacey Dooley addresses ex-boyfriend's candid interview following their shock split Stacey has addressed her ex's recent comments

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has broken her silence after her ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott, opened up about their shock split in a series of interviews over the weekend. In the Mail on Sunday, the 30-year-old personal trailer detailed his heartbreak as he claimed the popular journalist has now become close to her dance partner, Kevin Clifton. Addressing the interview, Stacey took to Twitter on Monday to defend herself. "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story," she wrote. "I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott split in March

She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." The documentary-maker, who parted ways from Sam earlier this year after a five-year-relationship, went on to tweet: "30 years. YNWA." YNWA stands for You'll Never Walk Alone. Just hours before, the 32-year-old liked a tweet about forgiveness. The tweet read: "Forgive not because they deserve forgiveness but because you deserve peace."

In the explosive interview, Sam revealed how he initially was supportive of Stacey and Kevin's working relationship and was rooting for them to win the show. However, he swiftly felt concerned after seeing text messages sent from Kevin, including one that read: "I love dancing with you and spending every minute I can with you." Sam also explained how their relationship wasn't the same after Strictly, and that while he was happy to have his girlfriend back after the show finished, things didn't go as he'd expected. He revealed that by Christmas he still felt that something had shifted between them, adding: "I could just sense that something was up and I didn't know what it was. I thought maybe she was tired, but she had just won Strictly – she should have been buzzing."

Stacey with dance partner Kevin Clifton

After a difficult few months, the couple made arrangements to separate in March, prompting Stacey to move out of their Brighton home. Although Stacey and Sam kept their relationship very private, the pair often shared romantic tributes to one another on social media. In February, Stacey touched upon the strain on her relationship with Sam. Fresh from her Strictly nationwide tour, the TV star reflected on the ups and downs of their personal life on The Russell Howard Hour. When asked if her boyfriend joins her during her travels around the world, she replied: "My boyfriend never goes with me, he would be useless."

The pair went on to win Strictly last year

"I sort of get a bit annoyed when he's not crying and sliding down the walls when I leave for these places," she added. "I'm like, 'Are you not scared I'm never going to return? Are you not scared you're going to lose the love of your life? And he's like, 'You'll be fine, you'll be back in two weeks moaning about the state of the flat.' And he's right, that's exactly what I do!" On keeping her calm, the TV star explained: "I say to myself before I put the key in the door, 'Don't kick off about the state of the flat because it doesn't matter.'

"I go in, the first thing I say is, 'Have you been busy at work? Is that why the dishes are in the sink?' I'm all passive aggressive. He will be like, 'Don't start' and that's fair, I think, 'I'm too jet-lagged, we'll resume this tomorrow.' He contributes in other ways... not like that!"

