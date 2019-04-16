Chris Evans reveals unusual weight loss secret The Virgin Radio Breakfast Show host is hoping to go on Strictly this year

Chris Evans has opened up about a new weight loss method that has helped him drop a few pounds. The 53-year-old spoke out about his diet plan on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning, revealing that he has started to avoid drinking liquids during his mealtimes, and instead drinks 45 minutes before or after he eats. He said: "I've been doing this since Saturday and it has changed my life. Liquid, particularly water, interrupts your digestion. 45 minutes after a meal you really do want to drink, and if you eat four to five hours apart you drink right in the middle, and so that keeps you full." He added: "It helps your digestion and you lose weight. We encourage our kids to have a glass of water with dinner but that's actually the wrong thing to do.

Chris will not be needing to worry about weight loss techniques come September if he ends up taking part in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The TV personality had delighted fans earlier in the year after confirming that he would be going on the show, but has since thrown his involvement into doubt after revealing that he was struggling with a knee injury. Chatting on his radio show in March, he said: "I've got an issue with my left knee. I've got a serious issue with my left knee. Vassos' mate, the super knee doctor, is inspecting my knee before Friday. Honestly it's true!"

The star was chatting to Anton du Beke, who joked that he could design choreography to hide Chris' injury. He said: "You've committed to it. Don't worry about your left knee, I'll lift you like I do with everyone else I've danced with, you'll be the same!" Chris previously confirmed that he was taking part in the show on The One Show back in December, saying: "I have said yes. Probably only because my wife would like to go every week. You'd know because you get a pair of tickets don't you?"

