Kevin Clifton and Louise Redknapp pictured together with his parents as Karen Clifton flies home

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton was reunited with his former dance partner Louise Redknapp on Monday evening. Fresh from his win over the weekend, the pair joined forces at the Clifton's Dance Academy Annual Christmas Ball at the Humber Royal Hotel in Grimsby – much to the delight of their fans. Speaking about her decision to join Kevin and his parents, Louise told Grimsby Live: "It was Kev’s mum and dad who asked me to come when I last saw them in the summer. We went back in the training room and have had four hours of training to get ready!"

Kevin Clifton and Louise Redknapp appeared on Strictly in 2016

Heaping praise on the professional dancer, she added: "When I started my confidence wasn't there. I hadn't danced for 15 years. Kevin isn't just a good teacher, but a choreographer." Their outing comes two years after they danced on the BBC show together - when Louise was still married to Jamie Redknapp and Kevin was with estranged wife Karen Clifton. Louise and Jamie eventually filed for divorce in December 2017, while Kevin's marriage ended months later, which was confirmed in HELLO! in March.

Louise previously credited Strictly following the demise of her 19-year marriage. Speaking about their split on This Morning¸ she said: "It's been so heavily documented and of course, we all go through hard times. My priority, and his priority, are our children. Protecting them and keeping as much private as possible and loving them and putting them first and that's really what we are focusing on." She added: "For me, going back to work has been something that has been a real saviour. Doing Strictly does something. For me it was all about performing. And to go back on stage every night and to get the opportunity again. It's great. I'd been at home for 12 years doing the mum thing."

Meanwhile, Karen revealed she is preparing to spend her first Christmas in the US since confirming her split. She took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself on-board a flight to New York for the festivities with her family. Over the weekend, the American beauty congratulated her ex following his sensational win, writing on Instagram: "So proud and extremely happy for you guys. Kev - 5x finalist and you finally did it!! Your hard work, patience and pure brilliance paid off. So proud of you x. Stacey - you are what Strictly is about girl!! My hero x. Love you both..."

