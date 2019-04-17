I'm a Celebrity's Anne Hegerty has hilarious response after being compared to topless football fan Well played Anne

Anne Hegerty showed her great sense of humour after a photo circulated on Twitter comparing her to a topless Newcastle United fan. The former I'm a Celebrity contestant replied to the post that showed a very convincing Anne lookalike swinging his shirt around as he celebrated his team's win against Leicester City. "I would just like to confirm that this is NOT me..." Anne quipped alongside some crying laughing face emojis.

When one fan commented that he couldn't unsee the photo, Anne again hilariously replied: "YOU can't unsee it? How do you think I feel?" When another asked the Chaser to prove that the person in the photo wasn't her, she noted that her breasts "are bigger than that".

Anne was compared to this Newcastle United fan

Anne's tweets went down a storm on social media, with many praising The Chase star for her wit. "I can't stop roaring with laughter! Your sense of humour is simply the best," one fan replied, while another wrote: "You're legendary. This was brilliant. Love you, Anne." When one Twitter user claimed she was being unfairly targeted, Anne, 60, assured them: "Nobody was 'targeting' me. It was good-natured teasing. But thank you anyway!"

The Anne Hegerty lookalike actually came forward on Twitter, posting a selfie in reply and revealing alongside a laughing emoji: "It's not Anne... but it is ME! Lee, season ticket holder at NUFC, I run the Phoenix Tap pub in Whitley Bay... when I'm not on The Chase. Glad to see you've had a good laugh about about it all."

While Anne had a lot of fun joking around on Twitter, she recently revealed that she was ordered to delete one of her posts. Anne had sworn at a troll who insulted her I'm a Celebrity pal, Emily Atack.

She told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: "I've been known to get in trouble for doing that [answering back]. I tweeted a tweet last month, it got 25,000 likes, before ITV ordered me to take it down and threatened me with suspension. So I took it down. Sometimes you don't always know what's appropriate or what people will find appropriate or not. One is not actually trying to upset the source of one's bread and butter."

