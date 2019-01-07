The REAL reason why Harry Redknapp was so emotional seeing Sandra on I'm a Celebrity Sandra had sepsis in the weeks before the show

Harry Redknapp's reunion with his wife Sandra in the I'm a Celebrity jungle had fans in tears, but there is a reason why the retired football manager was so emotional himself! Chatting on This Morning on Monday, Harry revealed that he entered the jungle shortly after Sandra had recovered from sepsis, and told producers that he wanted to be told immediately if she became ill again so he could leave the jungle to join her. As such, when he was called to the Bush Telegraph and told to leave to meet a producer, he immediately thought the worst, then saw Sandra waiting for him.

Harry and Sandra opened up about his time in the jungle

Speaking about her illness, Harry said: "It was only the last week that Sandra had been a lot better because she'd been really bad. It was a really scary illness. Sandra had suddenly been taken ill, luckily she got an ambulance otherwise sitting there in A&E could have gotten really dangerous."

READ: I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp joins Rita Simons in panto – watch him floss

Loading the player...

Harry also opened up about running over Sandra's ankle with his car, and explained: "I saw Sandra come out the car, went to the back and I saw her go. I looked in my wing mirror, I kept saying to her don't get out the car because there's cars coming. She went across so there were cars coming so she backed up, she stood against my back wheel. I thought I'm taking up two parking spaces here I better move forward a bit. I didn't go over her foot, half of Sandra's ankle was sliced like bacon." Sandra has previously opened up about the accident, and how she never blamed Harry for it. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, she said: "I never even had a go at him because I think he suffered more than me. I could see his face and he felt so bad about what happened. For me to see him like that – it upset me."

READ: I'm A Celebrity stars Harry Redknapp, James McVey, Nick Knowles and Fleur East reunite for Christmas lunch

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.