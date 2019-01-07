I'm a Celebrity's Noel Edmonds denies he is running away to New Zealand in furious rant The jungle contestant recorded a heated video

I'm a Celebrity contestant Noel Edmonds has denied that he is "skulking off" to New Zealand following his time on the reality TV show. Noel was the subject of a report he branded "untrue and malicious," which claimed he was upset by the public reaction to him on I'm a Celebrity. He was the last contestant to arrive in the Australian jungle, and the first to be voted out.

But in a video shared on Guardian journalist Nigel Pauley's Twitter page, Noel says: "I normally ignore attacks on me by the tabloid press… but [this is] an untrue and malicious story that I have to respond." The Deal or No Deal presenter continued: "Apparently I am so crushed following my experience on I'm a Celebrity that I am putting my house on the market and I am skulking off to New Zealand."

Noel recorded a furious message, quashing the rumours

He said the tabloid paper had been told the story was complete lies but he thinks they ran it "simply because I declined thousands of pounds to give them an exclusive interview when I came out of the jungle". Noel, 70, said: "It is a matter of record I had a fabulous time, the production were wonderful, the reaction of the British public to me coming out at the beginning was truly humbling. And I'm really grateful for that reaction. I've been offered all sorts of other opportunities which I'm now looking into."

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec reveals heartbreaking family news

He clarified: "The house that I have in the UK was put on the market a couple of years ago and is now sold, they were told all this last week and they've still run the story that apparently, I'm going to skulk off to New Zealand. It is absolute disgusting lies."

A look at the past I'm a Celebrity winners:

Loading the player...

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals sadness as Strictly partner Stacey Dooley starts tour without him

Noel was the first celebrity to be voted off I'm a Celebrity in December. He was reportedly the highest-paid contestant of the series but only managed to survive the jungle for nine days. Speaking on Extra Camp, he said: "I mean the whole thing is such a weird experience. I haven't lied, since I came in here I was just going to be myself, open and honest. I haven't done anything for effect. This is in the top ten life experiences for me. Please believe me, this is just about the finest production I've ever been involved with… It's incredible, I'm humbled and proud to have been a part of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.