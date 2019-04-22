Karen Clifton puts on a defiant display with boyfriend amid ex-husband Kevin's new romance The couple looked rather loved-up

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Clifton and her boyfriend David Webb put on a united front as they attended the launch of Remembering The Movies in London, on Sunday evening. Their date night comes shortly after Karen's ex-husband, Kevin Clifton, was romantically linked to his celebrity dance partner, Stacey Dooley. Both Karen and David, who have been together for over a year, were out in full force to show their support to fellow Strictly stars Alijaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara's on their latest onstage venture.

Karen Clifton with her boyfriend David at the Remembering The Movies launch

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice arrived hand-in-hand at the show's opening. Katya and Neil Jones also made an appearance alongside Oti Mabuse and AJ Pritchard. The Strictly reunion was no doubt a welcome distraction for Karen after her ex-partner made headlines for his alleged new romance with Stacey. Although the former couple have remained on good terms since their split last year, Karen is yet to publically address the rumours.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley during their winning Strictly 2018 run

On Friday night, Kevin broke his silence following the continued stories of his private life during his show of Burn The Floor. "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It's a miracle." The pro dancer also touched on his recent personal struggles, adding that his return to the Burn The Floor had been a huge help. "In the last couple of years I've seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn't always been easy," he added via The Mirror.

"There have been a lot of things thrown at me. At times I've struggled. And the times I've struggled and I was in a bit of a rut I didn’t know what to do… But at that point Burn the Floor stepped in again and the producers gave me a call and said, 'Why don’t you come home.' So it felt right and I came home."

Last week, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours with Kevin. Following her ex-boyfriend's explosive interview, Stacey tweeted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

