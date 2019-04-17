Denise Welch defends Strictly's Stacey Dooley after Kevin Clifton romance rumours Stacey Dooley's ex Sam Tucknott recently opened up about their split

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch has spoken out in defence of Stacey Dooley following her ex-boyfriend's explosive interview this weekend. In the Mail on Sunday, Sam Tucknott opened up about their shock split, in which he detailed his heartbreak and claimed the popular journalist has now become close to her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Kevin Clifton. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Denise heaped praise on Stacey, crediting her success prior to Strictly.

Stacey Dooley has been romantically linked to Kevin Clifton

She tweeted: "Can we remember that @StaceyDooley had a very successful career before Strictly so to suggest she’d leave her bf for fame is ridiculous!!" Addressing her ex's interview, Stacey released a statement to defend herself. "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story," she wrote on Twitter. "I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." [sic] The documentary-maker, who parted ways from Sam earlier this year after a five-year-relationship, went on to tweet: "30 years. YNWA." YNWA stands for You'll Never Walk Alone. Just hours before, the 32-year-old liked a tweet about forgiveness. The tweet read: "Forgive not because they deserve forgiveness but because you deserve peace." Kevin is yet to break his silence on the matter.

