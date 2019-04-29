Reese Witherspoon reveals sad family news This is so sad

Reese Witherspoon has been comforted by her showbiz friends after revealing some sad family news over the weekend. On Sunday, the Big Little Lies actress took to Instagram to tell her followers that her beloved pet dog Nash had died. The mother-of-three shared a photo of her pet, and wrote next to it: "Rest in peace our sweet dog Nash. Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in dog heaven." Comments soon followed, with Jennifer Garner writing: "Oh man. I'm sorry," while Courtney Cox simply posted a series of broken heart and crying emojis. Isla Fisher told Reese: "I'm so sorry," while the star's daughter Ava Phillipe wrote: "Sweet Nashy," accompanied by a love heart.

Reese Witherspoon's beloved dog Nash passed away

The actress lives with husband Jim Toth and their son Tennessee, five. Reese also shares daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15, with ex Ryan Phillipe. Reese is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews. The star previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

Reese and her daughter Ava Phillipe

It's been a busy start to the year for Reese, who as ever is balancing motherhood with her many work commitments. To name but a few, she will be reprising her role as Madeline Mackenzie in Big Little Lies season two, as well as co-producing and starring in the screen adaption of Little Fires Everywhere – the best-selling book by Celeste Ng. On the upcoming show, Reese said in a statement: "We strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth – all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work. We are confident that [Hulu's] talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class and what it means to be a mother."

