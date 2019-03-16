Reese Witherspoon's reaction to false pregnancy report is hilarious - and ALL her A-list friends weigh in Brilliant…

Reese Witherspoon has posted a hilarious reaction to a magazine story that claimed she is expecting a baby alongside fellow Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner. The star posted a snap of the cover on Instagram, writing, "Hey @jennifer.garner! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?" The post received countless responses from Reese's A-list pals, including Jennifer, who replied: "We are going to be the cutest imaginary family!! I'll just go ahead and move in now…"

Reese with her daughter Ava

The pair's false baby joy prompted Sarah Michelle Gellar to add, "Only if I get to imaginary baby sit," and Elle McPherson asked: "Can I be godmother?" Ali Wentworth then chimed in: "I'll throw the shower!" while Gwyneth Paltrow simply posted a number of crying-laughing emojis.

Reese's fans were keen to post their funny reactions, too, with one writing: "Omg! Congratulations on your fake baby!" and another adding: "Imaginary babies are the best. So quiet and easy to take care of."

Of course, both Jennifer and Reese are proud parents to real children! Reese has daughter Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and six-year-old son Tennessee, welcomed with husband Jim Toth. Jennifer has three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. She is reportedly now dating new boyfriend John Miller.

Ben recently spoke about his amicable relationship with Jennifer, telling the Today Show: "I hope I'm a pretty good dad! I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible. Dads are so important to kids and it's our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives ... to be as in it as moms."

