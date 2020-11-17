Simon Cowell is a doting dad to son Eric, who has been helping keep his dad's spirits up as he recovers from his bike accident.

The America's Got Talent judge is notoriously private about his family life, but has previously opened up about his only child in a rare interview with The Mail on Sunday, where he revealed his number one fear for his little boy.

"Him getting bullied is what I dread most," Simon admitted.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell enjoys birthday celebrations with son Eric

He continued: "There are two things that worry me about him growing up. One is stress. Children are under so much stress – with homework, pressure. I really don't want that for him.

Simon Cowell revealed his fears for son Eric in a rare interview

The second thing is bullying. It terrifies me. If there's even a whiff of it, I don't think I could handle it."

During the interview, Simon also admitted that he had thought about calling Eric Simon, but chose to name him after his own dad instead.

"I do think we made the right call. It would have been too much to inflict Simon on him," he admitted.

Simon and son Eric

Simon is no doubt a hands-on dad, and Eric is already showing an interest in his dad's job, having appeared on both Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent with him prior to his accident.

The TV personality revealed that his son thinks that he is already working on the show after he asked him whether he would like to follow in his dad's footsteps.

Simon said: "He said: 'What do you mean? I already have a job. I come to the studio don't I?' I had to point out to him that there's more to what I do than just pitching up."

Eric and his famous parents

Simon has been enjoying spending quality time with Eric and partner Lauren Silverman during the pandemic, and was recently pictured on a walk out with them in Malibu, showing signs of his recovery.

The music mogul was also captured on camera on October at his birthday party with Eric, Lauren, his friend Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco.

Simon was seen sitting at the table dressed in a smart suit, as he was presented a birthday cake. Eric and Coco were seen dancing as they sang 'Happy Birthday' to the star, as he looked on smiling.

The AGT judge is recovering from a bike accident, where he broke his back

The dad-of-one is set to make his first public appearance since his accident at the beginning of December too.

Simon is listed as one of the celebrity speakers at a charity carol concert, the Fayre of St James's 2020, which will take place online. Other stars in attendance at the virtual event will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Stephen Fry.

