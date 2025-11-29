'90s screen stars who have barely aged a day, including Reese Witherspoon's 'very important' skincare routine

1 9

Tiffani Thiessen

© Variety via Getty Images Tiffani Thiessen's career has flourished since the '90s

Tiffani recently proved that the fountain of youth does, in fact, exist, and that she has it on tap. The actress rose to fame playing Kelly Kapowski on Saved By The Bell in the '90s, and continued her rise with a leading role in Beverly Hills, 90210.

In the years that followed, she starred in projects like Fastlane, White Collar, and Alexa & Katie, and also found time to author two cookbooks, host a show on the Cooking Channel, and welcome two children with her husband, Brady Smith. Honestly, I'm out of breath just thinking about it.

Tiffani's fans often take to the comment sections of her Instagram posts in disbelief over how youthful she looks at 51, with not a wrinkle in sight. The star got candid about growing old in an interview with Page Six, sharing that she wanted to age naturally for the sake of her daughter.

© Getty Images Tiffani was best known for playing Kelly Kapowski

"I like my laugh lines," the brunette beauty declared. "And I call them laugh lines and happy lines because that's what they are, you know? And I also cried a lot, too. So they probably were created for that, too. But that's life. And I earned them.

"I have a teenage daughter, I don't want her to see that I'm scared [about] turning 50 and that I need to change my face or anything. But that's part of it, right? Like there's days [where you] feel better than others and there's days that I don't care so much." Ageing gracefully and learning self-love? I'll have what she's having!