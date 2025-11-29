'90s screen stars who have barely aged a day, including Reese Witherspoon's 'very important' skincare routine

They say time waits for no one, but tell that to these '90s icons who look like they haven't aged a day since bursting onto our screens and winning our hearts.
From teen idols who ruled Saturday morning TV to rom-com royalty on the big screen, this group of A-listers look almost exactly the same now as when we first fell in love with them.
So what's their secret? Is it sunscreen, clean living or just really good genes? Join HELLO! as we find out how these ageless wonders still sport baby faces and wrinkle-free skin 30 years on from their screen debuts.
Tiffani Thiessen
Tiffani recently proved that the fountain of youth does, in fact, exist, and that she has it on tap. The actress rose to fame playing Kelly Kapowski on Saved By The Bell in the '90s, and continued her rise with a leading role in Beverly Hills, 90210.
In the years that followed, she starred in projects like Fastlane, White Collar, and Alexa & Katie, and also found time to author two cookbooks, host a show on the Cooking Channel, and welcome two children with her husband, Brady Smith. Honestly, I'm out of breath just thinking about it.
Tiffani's fans often take to the comment sections of her Instagram posts in disbelief over how youthful she looks at 51, with not a wrinkle in sight. The star got candid about growing old in an interview with Page Six, sharing that she wanted to age naturally for the sake of her daughter.
"I like my laugh lines," the brunette beauty declared. "And I call them laugh lines and happy lines because that's what they are, you know? And I also cried a lot, too. So they probably were created for that, too. But that's life. And I earned them.
"I have a teenage daughter, I don't want her to see that I'm scared [about] turning 50 and that I need to change my face or anything. But that's part of it, right? Like there's days [where you] feel better than others and there's days that I don't care so much." Ageing gracefully and learning self-love? I'll have what she's having!
Melissa Joan Hart
Everyone's favourite witch grew up to be a powerhouse actress, director and fervent Republican, yet the mother of three looks like she has barely left the '90s behind thanks to her youthful glow. Since taking the lead role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003, Melissa has starred in several successful projects, like My Fake Fiancé, Holiday in Handcuffs, and the sitcom Melissa & Joey, which ran for four seasons until 2015.
It can't have been easy growing up in the spotlight and having to come to terms with ageing once the fame faded away, yet Melissa has been refreshingly candid about it all. She shared on Today that she is embracing her age and learning to look after herself in the long run.
"Instead of feeling like at 46 everything is starting to decline…My new rule is going to be take care of myself, in a way from the inside out, because longevity is the point, right? It's not just about how we look and wanting to be our younger selves; maybe the new rule is wanting to be fabulous at every age." I am so on board with this!
She also commented on Hollywood, noting how some stars have found success in their later years. "As you age as an actress, you're always told, 'Oh, you're not going to be able to work much after 30, 40 or 50,'" she told Morning Honey. "But then you see Helen Mirren and Sandra Bullock doing a movie with Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds! Sandra has all these younger co-stars." If they can break the mould, then Melissa certainly can too.
Mario Lopez
Tiffani isn't the only Saved By the Bell alum to land a spot on this list – seriously, was there something in the water at Bayside High School?! Mario played AC Slater in the hit show, and never faltered on his rise to the top after graduating.
He became a host on Extra in 2008 and worked for the entertainment company for 11 years before moving to host Access Hollywood. He also has his own national radio show, ON With Mario Lopez, and has hosted a bevy of shows like The X Factor and Blank Slate. The father of three famously never ages, and shared the secret to his baby face with Us Magazine.
"I’m always flattered when somebody says [that I don't age], but it’s not like I do anything in particular. I’m just lucky, and I always say that I drink a lot of tequila, and it preserves you. It’s like an embalming fluid. And I’m happy – that keeps you youthful," he explained. Finally, a wellness routine I can get behind.
"I’m not a calorie counter or anything, and I love food, so I don’t discriminate. I try not to eat a lot of junk during the week, and then on the weekends, I go a little nuts and eat a lot and have some cocktails and maybe a cigar or two. It’s all about balance." If this regimen is anything to go by, I might just be on track to have a baby face at 40 years old!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
This dynamic duo first met while filming the soap opera All My Children in 1995, and they eloped in Vegas a year later. Kelly and Mark still look incredible in their fifties, even after welcoming three kids together – maybe skipping the stress of a big wedding is the real secret to eternal youth?
While Kelly went from soap opera to Live! host in a few short years and cemented herself as one of the most powerful women in media, Mark continued to act in projects like The Great Raid, Ugly Betty and Riverdale before joining her as a co-host of the show in 2023 (cue the TV magic).
Kelly hilariously called out her husband for looking so young despite being 54 in a segment on Live! with Kelly and Mark in 2025, and lamented the fact that she is older than him. "Every day that I wake up aging six months more than you…" she began. "It bothers me. I resent the fact that you just aren’t ageing. At all. In any way. Not even a little bit."
"He just now started to get three gray hairs, and he’s like, 'Can you see it? Can you see the gray hairs?'" she joked. "If I plucked out my gray hairs, I'd be bald. Completely bald. Totally bald." Don't worry Kelly, you don't look a day over 30!
Brandy Norwood
You know you've made it when people refer to you by your only first name, and everyone instantly knows who you are (think Beyonce and Madonna). This rings especially true for Brandy, who rose to fame in the '90s in the world of R&B before going on to conquer Hollywood. She starred in Moesha from 1996 to 2001, and stole hearts with her role in 1997's Cinderella alongside the incomparable Whitney Houston.
Brandy continued to smash the charts with her music in the following years, and even won a Grammy for her song with Monica titled 'The Boy Is Mine’ (if you haven't heard it yet, you're missing out). The 46-year-old has been a staple in Hollywood and the music industry for decades now, yet she somehow looks better than ever with nary a fine line in sight.
Brandy spoke to Allure about the ageing process and embracing change. "It's a beautiful thing to grow and to see your face changing, and your body changing, and your mind changing," she explained.
"But staying fresh and being your best self, that's what it's all about. It's about taking care of your health and being in the shape of your life, and eating the right way." Maybe it's her lookalike daughter, Sy'rai, keeping her young, or her continued success in the entertainment world…tell us your secret, Brandy!
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd's age-defying looks have become the stuff of Hollywood legend, with even Jennifer Aniston commenting on his Benjamin Button-style appearance. He hit the big time starring opposite Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 classic Clueless, and became a major '90s heartthrob thanks to his piercing blue eyes and sweet smile.
He followed that up with roles in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Romeo + Juliet, Friends, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Marvel's Ant-Man. It's safe to say that Paul never experienced a lull in his career, and maybe his ageless appearance has something to do with it.
Jennifer, Paul's Friends co-star, said what we were all thinking when she shared a sweet birthday tribute to the actor on his 52nd birthday. “Happy birthday #PaulRudd!! You don't age, which is weird – but we celebrate you anyway," she joked.
His Marvel buddy Chris Evans also couldn't resist teasing Paul about his strangely youthful face, asking him bluntly in a Variety interview, "Why don't you age? Are you drinking baby blood?"
Paul, who was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, puts it down to two things: sunscreen and lots of sleep. ''I am a big believer in sunscreen," he told InStyle. "I'm not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look. Honestly, I wear sunscreen."
To Men's Health, he emphasised that "the most important part of training is sleep", and told Allure that inside him was "pure darkness and a little moisturiser". Off-screen, Paul is a proud dad to Jack and Darby, whom he shares with his wife of 22 years, Julie Yaeger.
Candace Cameron Bure
Candace rose to fame as the eldest Tanner daughter, DJ, on Full House, before stepping back from Hollywood to raise her three children, Natasha, Lev and Maksim. She reprised her role in Fuller House, the reboot of the '90s show, from 2016 to 2020, and has since become known for her conservative Christian views.
The mum of three opened up about coming to terms with ageing in a candid segment on her eponymous podcast, and recalled the time when a film editor asked if she wanted her neck lines edited out which sparked a deep reflection.
"This is my reality of how I have to age in front of a lot of people. I know I chose this job – and I love this job and want to be in it – but it's a whole other psychological thinking in my brain that I think about," Candace explained.
"People say, ‘Thank you for not getting Botox. Thank you for being a real woman (and) letting me see a famous person, or someone on TV, age with grace. Thank you for helping me feel okay in my own skin because you're not putting that in your face.' They make me cry, but they convict me so much."
Candace admitted that it wasn't always easy dealing with the pressure of comparing herself to other actresses her age.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese looks so young that she and her 26-year-old daughter often get mistaken for siblings – and if you've seen them together, you'd get it. She owned the '90s and '00s with roles in Cruel Intentions, Election, Legally Blonde, Walk the Line and Sweet Home Alabama, before becoming a Hollywood powerhouse with Wild, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. Let's not forget her inordinately successful production company, Hello Sunshine, which centres women's voices and stories.
Age has brought Reese confidence and self-assurance in an unforgiving industry, but not a single wrinkle or sunspot. ''I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn’t have the same things to say,'' she told Allure in 2019.
"I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world,'' she continued. ''I just feel like I earned that grey hair and my fine lines. I like them. I so prefer 43 to 25."
Her secret weapon? Like Paul Rudd, it’s sunscreen. "Whatever you do for your skin in your early 20s is really going to show up later in life. So sunscreen twice a day is a really important part of our routine," she told Body+Soul. She's right kids – put on sunscreen every day and you too can look like Reese!
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle is another Hollywood actor who reigned supreme in the '90s and continues to prove that time really does have its favourites. Best known for She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and Bring It On, Gabrielle went on to star in Deliver Us From Eva, Daddy's Little Girls and Think Like A Man. She is also an acclaimed author and activist, and married NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014. She really is all that!
Gabrielle often gets asked how she looks like she's still in her 20s when, in fact, she is 53 years old. Her secret is simple. "For me, I don’t give a s*** – I just don’t!" she told Harper's Bazaar. "I don’t give a s***. It started in my 40s…In your mind, it feels like the world is going to end if you don’t care deeply about what everyone thinks about every single thing. And then, you realise the world keeps on ticking."
"You might be news for 2.5 seconds, but ultimately, no one cares. So do exactly what you want to do, and say no…I only say yes to the things I really want to do. And I'm going to show up with a good attitude, and I'm not going to be looking for the exit. I just started living for myself, and it freed me. It really felt like a gorilla hopped off my back."
She continued: "The older I get, I'm like, I don’t care. As long as it doesn’t hurt me or my family, I'm going to get these jokes off, and I'm going to do exactly what I want to do. And I'm going to wear the tiniest of bikinis literally until death. I will be face down in the casket in a thong bikini." So being confident and unbothered can help you look that good? Noted!