Jeremy Vine strongly defends Strictly partner Karen Clifton after Kevin romance reports

Karen Clifton's former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Jeremy Vine, has jumped to her defense following rumours that her estranged husband Kevin is currently in a relationship with his 2018 Strictly dance partner Stacey Dooley. Speaking on his Channel 5 show on whether the current Strictly champion should be axed from the hit BBC One dance show, he said: "Karen is a very good friend of mine, and she's out of it."

The popular morning presenter later said: "By the way, one word from her would take him down and she hasn't said anything." Jeremy, who finished in ninth place when he took part in 2015, added: "Blokes are very bad judges of how other blokes relate to women. [But] I would always take Karen's side in any argument."

Karen and Jeremy were partnered together in the 2015 series

"It's quite difficult to get married three times...," he said referring to Kevin's previous marriages to Anna Melnikova, Clare Craze and Karen.

During the show, Jeremy, 53, also admitted that he "got in trouble" after talking about the Strictly curse and admitting that he had feelings for his dance partner Karen during their time on the show.

Talking about the Katya Jones and Seann Walsh scandal, Jeremy said he "understands" why the pair got close during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals. Speaking on his new chat show, The Jeremy Vine Show, back in October, the presenter explained: "I thought, 'Gosh, I can see why this happens' because you go into a completely different space. For me, I hadn't done any dancing. Suddenly I'm seeing someone who is like a goddess - super human."

The couple went their separate ways last year

He added: "The power and the strength and grace of that person, and then you are spending eight, nine hours a day within two inches of them. It's a powerful thing, that's all I can say. I thought, 'I don't know what I'm feeling here.'" Jeremy, who is happily married to fellow journalist Rachel Schofield, revealed that his wife was unfazed by those feelings. "She was quite cool about it," he added. "Cool as in relaxed because I think she was quoting Sybil Fawlty who said, 'For goodness sake Basil, do you really think a woman like that would be interested in a brilliantine stick insect like you?'"