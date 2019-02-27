Strictly's Karen Clifton supports estranged husband Kevin at Rock of Ages musical Stacey Dooley, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell were also in attendance

The Strictly Come Dancing cast were out in full force on Tuesday night to support their friend and pro dancer Kevin Clifton as he performed in the Rock of Ages musical. Showing that the exes are very much on good terms, Kevin's estranged wife Karen made a notable appearance, looking rock chic in a T-shirt, pleated midi skirt and black blazer. The couple announced their split last year and Karen has since moved on with new boyfriend, opera singer David Webb, although she appeared to make a solo arrival.

The Venezuelan beauty was joined on the red carpet by Strictly couple Neil and Katya Jones. The pair joked around with a blow-up guitar, with Katya looking sensational in a leather off-the-shoulder mini dress. Strictly's lovebirds Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were also spotted arriving together at the West End venue.

At the theatre, star of the show Kevin was reunited with his former celebrity dance partner, Stacey Dooley. The investigative journalist, who was crowned the 2018 champion, looked effortlessly chic in a camel jumper and white wide-legged trousers.

Kevin has had a blast playing Stacee Jaxx in the London musical and will keep his role until late July. But this spring, Kevin will also sit on the judging panel of ITV's one-off special All Star Musicals. The ballroom dancer will be joined by Elaine Paige, Kristin Chenoweth and Trevor Dion Nicholas in judging seven celebrities who will do their best to perform an iconic musical theatre number at the London Palladium. The celebrities will be scored by the judges and studio audience before one person is crowned victorious.

Kevin, 36, is then hoping to return to Strictly in the autumn, although he did admit earlier this month that he hasn't received the call from show bosses. Speaking to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio, he said: "I'm kind of hoping to get the call to go back on Strictly. I haven't had it yet but that's just how it works."

