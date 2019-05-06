Coronation Street's Alan Halsall confirms romance with co-star – see his loved-up snap It follows weeks of speculation

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall finally confirmed his relationship with co-star Tisha Merry at the weekend, following weeks of speculation. The 36-year-old – who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the soap – took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap of himself and his new girlfriend at the wedding of their co-star Sam Aston to fiancée Briony Gardner.

The photo was taken in the grounds of the picturesque wedding venue and shows Alan smiling at Tisha, who was laughing with her arm draped over his shoulder. Both of the soap stars were dressed up for the occasion, with Alan looking dapper in a stone blazer and blue chinos, while Tisha donned a strapless yellow mini dress.

"Congratulations Mr & Mrs Aston. What a wonderful day, we’re so proud to be part of it," Alan captioned the photo. Meanwhile, Tisha shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, simply adding a yellow heart emoji.

The images received comments from many of their friends and Coronation Street co-stars including Jane Danson, who posted a smiley face emoji. Alan commented on Tisha’s photo: "You’re not a bad +1 I suppose." The confirmation follows weeks of speculation about their relationship, after they posted a series of photos from their trip to Manchester’s AJ Bell Stadium together in February.

Alan has played Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street since 1998, while Tisha played Steph Britton from 2013 to 2017, and briefly returned to the soap in 2018. The actor was previously married to his former co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson, with whom he shares five-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae. The couple started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Corrie and went on to marry in June 2009 in Cheshire. They split in March 2016 but reconciled after a few weeks. In May 2018, they announced their split for the second time. Lucy-Jo, 35, is dating panto star Lewis Devine, with whom she shares a home.

