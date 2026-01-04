Coronation Street legend breaks silence on Ozempic accusations: 'Each to their own'

A Coronation Street legend took to social media on 3 January 2026 to clear up fan speculation around whether she is on the weight loss medication. Beverley Callard, who made her Coronation Street debut as Liz McDonald in 1989 before leaving the programme in 2020, shared a video on Instagram where she stood in her living room and addressed fans directly.

"No girls, I am not on a skinny jab. Listen, I have worked out my whole life, and I have been working my a**e off, literally. Although, I must say, I would not knock anybody who is on it. Just do what you've got to do," Beverley, who wore a matching gym set, said.

© Instagram Beverley has denied being on weight loss medication

She followed up the video with a caption, reinforcing her message: "Just addressing some of the comments I’ve been getting recently about my weight… as there have been quite a few! I’ve spent my whole life doing fitness and working my a**e off… literally! Each to their own when it comes to weight loss, but I'm not on any weight loss jabs. Just clearing that up!"

Fans react to Beverley's admission

Fans were quick to react to Beverley's candid admission. "You look fabulous. I agree, each to their own," wrote one of Beverley's followers, while another added: "Well said. I think it is so sad that we all judge and speculate. We are all individual and no one knows what someone is truly going through! And the best goal is always health, and exercise is definitely the winner for this."

© Getty Beverley Callard at the ITV Palooza in 2021

A third penned: "I've been working out to your DVDs for years. Along with Rosemary Conley, you are my favourite fitness instructor. I'd love to train with you for real if you ever decide to hold some local classes." Beverley has released a number of fitness DVDs, including Ultimate Results in 2003.

Beverley's workouts focus on separate routines (from a 30-minute full body to 10-minute abs) that can be mixed and matched to suit the individual. Her routines have also been known to target certain areas of the body, such as toning arms or the stomach.

What is Ozempic?

Though Beverley didn't name the weight loss drug some had accused her of taking, there are several well-known medications under this umbrella, including Mounjaro and Ozempic.

"Ozempic (semaglutide) mimics the gut hormone GLP-1, which slows gastric emptying, reduces appetite and improves insulin release, helping to stabilise blood sugar and curb cravings," registered exercise scientist and nutritionist Amelia Phillips told us. "These effects lead to an overall reduction in calorie intake and weight loss, primarily from fat, especially visceral fat. However, we do see a loss in lean muscle tissue as well."

© Getty Beverley Callard joined Corrie in the late 1980s

Amelia added: "While the fat loss is beneficial for health, the drop in muscle mass is concerning because muscle supports metabolism, strength, mobility and glucose regulation, helping to prevent frailty, chronic disease and age-related decline."