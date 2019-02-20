Corrie's Alan Halsall sparks new romance rumours following split from wife Lucy-Jo Hudson Alan is said to be dating his former co-star Tisha Merry

Love appears to be in the air for Coronation Street's Alan Halsall and his former co-star Tisha Merry. Fans are convinced the couple are dating, after Alan shared some cosy photos of the pair on Instagram. The soap stars enjoyed a day out at the rugby and posed for a sweet picture against the backdrop of AJ Bell Stadium in Salford. They were joined by Alan's brother Ste and friend Carl Grundy.

"Lovely couple, you two look fab together," one follower replied, while a second agreed, writing: "Match made in heaven." "You would make a lovely couple – if you're not already that is!" another commented. "Aw you make a very gorgeous couple," one fan posted.

Tisha and Alan enjoyed a day at the rugby

Many were amazed by Alan's fitness journey and the dramatic transformation he's made. One fan told the actor: "You look amazing! Well done on weight loss, it's not easy I know this first hand but it's paid off, you look fab." "You look amazing @alanhalsall, just don't lose anymore now," another follower wrote.

Alan, 36, looked seriously happy in his Instagram post and it may well be thanks to his blossoming romance with Tisha, who starred on Corrie as waitress Steph Britton for four years. Alan, meanwhile, has been playing Tyrone Dobbs on the soap since 1998.

Alan was previously married to Lucy-Jo Hudson

The actor was previously married to his former co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson, with whom he shares five-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae. The couple started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Corrie and went on to marry in June 2009 in Cheshire. They split in March 2016 but reconciled after a few weeks. In May 2018, they announced their split for the second time. Lucy-Jo, 35, is dating panto star Lewis Devine, with whom she shares a home.

