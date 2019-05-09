Madonna gives very rare insight into relationship with daughter Lourdes – and it may surprise you Madonna likes to keeps her family life private

Madonna is a doting mum to six children, and she couldn't be prouder of them all! While she rarely talks about her personal life, the pop icon gave an insight into her family life and relationship with her brood. Her eldest child, daughter Lourdes, 22, is following in her footsteps as a talented performer, but Madonna admits that she doesn't have the ambition that she did due to her upbringing and social media. Talking to Vogue, she said that Lourdes – who she affectionately calls Lola – is: "Insanely talented." She added: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

The singer added: "And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.' I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have o work through that 'Oh yea, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do. You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

A look back at Madonna's incredible career

As to who is taking after Madonna the most, the star said that she can see son David, 13, in her. She said: "What he [David] has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he gets it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens – it's still early days for everyone."

It's been an exciting time for Madonna, who made her music comeback performing at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in four years at the end of April. The star took to the stage as she performed her new single Medellin with singer Maluma. Joining them on stage were four holograms of Madonna who appeared onstage to perform with the duo before quickly vanishing in puffs of smoke. Each hologram was wearing one of the costumes Madonna modelled in the music video for Medellin, and appeared again later in the performance, and danced on the stage as Madonna and Maluma made their way into the crowds.