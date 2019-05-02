Madonna's performance at the Billboard Music Awards has got everyone talking – and here's why Madonna broke boundaries once again by dancing with herself

Madonna made a comeback like no other on Wednesday night as she broke boundaries once again on stage at the Billboard Music Awards. The American pop sensation took to the stage as she performed her new single Medellin with singer Maluma. Halfway into the performance, the pair were joined by four life-like holograms of Madonna, which appeared alongside them before quickly vanishing in puffs of smoke. Each hologram was wearing one of the costumes Madonna modelled in the music video for Medellin, and appeared again later in the performance, continuing to dance alone on the stage as Madonna and Maluma made their way into the crowds. The holograms were created by world-leading volumetric and 3D capture studio Dimension.

Madonna's holograms were created by Dimension

Fans adored the innovative performance, and many had their say on social media. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "What an amazing use of theatrical technology to give us exactly what we need, more and all of our Madonna's. How absolutely superb!" Another said: "Amazing holograms and excellent intro, so proud and happy for you my Queen." A third added: "Amazing flawless performance, loved every second." Madonna also shared a video of her performance with the holograms on her Instagram account. She wrote next to it: "Madame X is a secret agent...... A cha cha instructor....... A bride....... A musician...... And a hard working bitch. This is my augmented reality at the #BBMAs @maluma #medellín 🇨🇴."

Madonna performed alongside Maluma

This was Madonna's first performance at the Billboard Music Awards in over four years, and Maluma was only too happy to be sharing the stage with her. This was the Colombian star's first-ever performance at the prestigious awards, and told E! on the red carpet how their collaboration came about. He said: "It was crazy, I went to the VMAs. I met her [Madonna] over there, then I was touring in Europe and in London she called me and she said she had a song for me called 'Medellín.' I'm from Medellín, Columbia and it's crazy that she said that she wanted me to be part of the project." Madonna was just as happy to perform with Maluma, and said after the performance: "Madame X on stage performing with her favourite Papi – thank you @maluma."

