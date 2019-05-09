David Beckham banned from driving after using phone at the wheel The retired footballer had pleaded guilty last November

David Beckham has been slapped with a six-month driving ban for using his phone at the wheel. The retired footballer was given the ban and ordered to pay a £750 fine at Bromley Magistrates Court on Thursday. David, 44, was also given six points on his driving license.

The sports star had pleaded guilty by post last November; he was reported after a member of the public spotted him driving his Bentley on Great Portland Street in London, with his phone in hand. The case was due to be settled at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in April, but the hearing was postponed so that David could attend his sentencing in person.

David was also ordered to pay a £750 fine

This isn't the first time Victoria Beckham's husband has had a brush with the law. Last year, the ex-footballer was caught driving his Bentley Bentayga at 59mph in a 40mph west London zone. His celebrity lawyer Mr Freeman, known as 'Mr Loophole', managed to fight the speeding charge at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. David, who did not attend the hearing, had previously entered a not guilty plea.

MORE: See inside the Beckhams' family home

The speeding charge was thrown out on a technicality as it had arrived a day outside the statutory 14-day window, and was therefore "defective," the lawyer argued. Mr Freeman told the court: "It would be unsafe to allow these proceedings to go any further."

Loading the player...

WATCH David attending court in Bromley

MORE: David and Victoria's love story in pictures

David had previously turned to Mr Loophole for another speeding situation. The lawyer represented the former England football captain back in 1999 when David received an eight-month ban for driving a Ferrari at 76mph in a 50mph zone. Mr Freeman successfully appealed against the decision by arguing that his client was being pursued by paparazzi near his home at the time in Cheshire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.