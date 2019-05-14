Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal The actress was charged with fraud and bribery

Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty in connection to the US college admissions cheating scandal case on Monday. In a Boston court, the Desperate Housewives actress admitted paying $15,000 (£11,500) to have her daughter Sofia Grace Macy's exam answers secretly corrected in 2017. Prosecutors recommended a four-month prison term and a $20,000 fine. The 56-year-old was among 50 charged in the college admissions scandal. In a statement last month, Felicity said she was in "full acceptance" of her guilt. The mother-of-two fraudulently had someone take her daughter's SATs in order for her to receive a high score and be accepted into university.

Following her plea, a judge asked Felicity if she understood she was waiving her right to a trial. She said yes, and also said she had "requested, for legitimate medical reasons," that Sofia, who sees a neuropsychologist, receive extra time on the test, according to NBC News. "I didn't want to give the impression the neuropsychologist knew about this," Felicity told the judge while breaking down in tears. "Everything else they say I did, I did."

Last month, Felicity pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to thoughts that prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the lower end of the sentencing spectrum. She also spoke out publically, expressing her sorrow for her actions and made it clear that her daughter didn't know anything about the scheme. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," she told the judge on 9 April.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," she continued. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

