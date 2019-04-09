Desperate Housewives star to plead guilty after college admissions scandal Felicity paid someone to take her daughter's exams for her

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has revealed that she is planning to plead guilty to the charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after paying someone to fraudulently take her daughter's SATs for her in order for her to receive a high score and be accepted into university. Felicity, who was arrested on 12 March, issued a statement on Monday addressing the charges, which read: "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office."

Felicity will plead guilty to the charges

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

Speaking about her daughter's involvement, she added: "My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty." The Oscar-nominated actress is among fifty other people who have been charged in the scandal, including Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who has been charged with paying a large sum of money disguised as a donation so that her two children would gain admission into university.

