Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives co-star John Barrowman has his say on the college cheating case This is what he had to say…

On Wednesday's episode of This Morning, the college admission cheating scandal was once again a topic of conversation during the entertainment segment. The latest turn in the case has seen one of the most well-known parents involved - Full House actress Lori Loughlin - plead not guilty to the charges. As they discussed the other famous face in the scandal – Felicity Huffman – presenter John Barrowman had his say on the matter. John worked alongside Felicity on Desperate Housewives, and he admitted that he was surprised with her involvement. He said: "I've worked with Felicity, I was so surprised that this happened. I don’t know what they were thinking really." Rochelle Humes, who was co-presenting with John, added that she was surprised the parents thought they would be able to do it without getting caught.

John Barrowman worked alongside Felicity Huffman on Desperate Housewives

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that if prosecutors in the case have their way, Felicity – who took a plea deal unlike Lori – will face prison time. CNN reported that the actress is likely to get a four to ten month jail sentence. The mother-of-two has been charged with fraud and bribery, and allegedly paid $15,000 (£11,000) to a fake charity, and paid for someone to fraudulently take her daughter's SATs for her in order for her to receive a high score and be accepted into university.

Felicity and her husband

At the beginning of the month, Felicity pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to thoughts that prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the lower end of the sentencing spectrum. It is also thought that she could be handed a $20,000 (£15,000) fine. Felicity – who is mum to Sophia and Georgia - has also spoken out publically, expressing her sorrow for her actions and made it clear that her daughter didn't know anything about the scheme. She said: "My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

