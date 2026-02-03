Where are all the child actors from Desperate Housewives now?

It’s hard to believe Desperate Housewives premiered just over 21 years ago, with the beloved ABC dramedy cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon of the 2000s. Time has also flown for the show’s host of child stars who made up the kids of TV’s iconic housewives, who are now all grown up and pursuing an array of careers.

From the kids who are still calling Hollywood home to those who have branched out and forged paths far from the spotlight, we’re taking a look at the lives of the child actors from the series and seeing what they’ve been getting up to since the show wrapped.

© WireImage,Getty Images for CBS Films Madison has spoken candidly about her experience on the show Madison De La Garza as Juanita Solis The eldest daughter of Carlos (Ricardo S. Chavira) and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria), Madison De La Garza was around six years old when she started playing Juanita in season five of the show (2008–2012). Already one to watch thanks to her famous half-sister Demi Lovato, she went on to appear in Demi’s YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil (2021), and has since swapped acting for working behind the scenes, directing films like Surprise (2023). Madison has spoken up about the cyberbullying she experienced on the show, telling the Heart of the Matter podcast that reactions to her character were “just shocking”. The actress also shared that she had a special bond with her on-screen mother, and that Eva “went out of her way to make me feel like I was pretty and special” on set.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,Billboard via Getty Images Andrea welcomed a baby with her Desperate Housewives co-star Andrea Bowen as Julie Mayer Susan Mayer’s (Teri Hatcher) eldest daughter with her first husband, Julie Mayer appeared throughout the show’s entire run, becoming best known as the grounded foil to her hopeless romantic mother. A Broadway veteran prior to her time in Wisteria Lane, actress Andrea Bowen has since gone on to guest star on shows like Scandal (2013) and Station 19 (2021). Andrea is married to her fellow Desperate Housewives co-star Josh Zuckerman, who played Eddie Orlosfky, and the couple welcomed their daughter in January 2026. She also co-hosts the Desperately Devoted rewatch podcast alongside Teri and her real-life daughter, Emerson Tenney.

© WireImage,Getty Images Shawn is pursuing a career behind the scenes Shawn Pyfrom as Andrew Van De Kamp The eldest son of Bree Van De Kamp (Marcia Cross) and her first husband Rex (Steven Culp), Shawn had a notoriously rocky relationship with his perfectionist mother. Actor Shawn Pyfrom left the main cast of show after season five to pursue other opportunities, but he returned to Wisteria Lane for frequent guest appearances. Shawn has since guest starred in shows like The Rookie (2022) and made his directorial debut with EZK: Beyond the Walls in 2019. "I still love acting, but there's a lot that comes into play more than just what you want to be doing – most of it's out of your hands," he previously told NBC Miami, sharing that he also loves to paint and travel.

© WireImage,Getty Images Joy is the founder of a film production company Joy Lauren Jorgensen as Danielle Van De Kamp Andrew’s younger sister Danielle was played by 14-year-old Joy Lauren during the show’s first season, with the actress having already starred in several episodes of The Division (2002). Joy received several award nominations for her role as Danielle, including the Young Artist Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series. Joy is now an acclaimed director, having founded Killjoy Films and worked on numerous independent flicks. Speaking to TV Guide in 2011 about Bree and Danielle’s chaotic relationship, Joy shared that she’s super close with her own mother in real life, and that she's “very supportive of me in every sense”.

© WireImage,@masonvcotton, Instagram Mason recently graduated college Mason Vale Cotton as MJ Delfino Joining season four of the show at just five years old, Mason Vale Cotton portrayed MJ Delfino, Susan’s son with her second husband Mike Delfino (James Denton). Mason went from strength to strength after the show, garnering further acclaim for his role as Bobby Draper in Mad Men (2012–2015) and earning multiple awards for voicing the lead in Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie (2017). Mason is still acting, with an upcoming film titled The Bench in the works; fans are also in disbelief that the former child star recently graduated from college, per his Instagram, with one commenting “MJ is that you?”

© WireImage,Getty Images for Durkin Entertainment The twins are planning a return to acting Brent and Shane Kinsman as Porter and Preston Scavo After being discovered by a talent agent at a baseball game, Brent and Shane Kinsman went on to portray the Lynette Scavo’s twin sons in the first four seasons of the show, later being replaced by Charlie and Max Carver. The twins were also known for their roles as Kyle and Nigel Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) and its 2005 sequel, stepping away from Hollywood shortly after to prioritise their education. The brothers told ReVamp Magazine in 2021 that they’d recently graduated from college and were planning a return to acting following positive experiences as child stars. “We were surrounded by the right people,” they told The Jim Masters Show in 2022. “Not even just our family and friends, but the whole cast and crew of Desperate Housewives had our best interests in mind”.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images,WireImage Zane left Hollywood behind in the 2010s Zane Huett as Parker Scavo Making his TV debut at seven years old, actor Zane Huett played the role of Parker Scavo until season five’s time jump, going on to appear in an episode of Big Love (2009) and starring in Dear Lemon Lima that same year. Zane appears to have left the Hollywood spotlight behind, but was previously an ambassador for Starlight Children's Foundation and spoke to acting students at the New York Film Academy in 2014 about his time as a child star.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,FilmMagic Daniella lives a quiet life away from the spotlight Daniella Baltodano as Celia Solis Gabrielle and Carlos’ youngest daughter, Celia was born during the time jump and was the loyal and observant foil to her spirited older sister. Actress Daniella Baltodano starred in the show until its final season, and went on to appear in season five of Shameless (2014) as Denise. Daniella appears to live a quieter live away from Hollywood now, but previously shared some Wisteria Lane throwbacks on her X account, including this photobooth moment with Madison and Mason.