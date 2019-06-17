Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday shares sweet insight into family life How cute!

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday has many talents! Not only did she get a small role in the latest series of Big Little Lies, but it turns out she's a pretty good photographer too! On Father's Day, Nicole shared a sweet picture that her ten-year-old had taken of her dad, Keith Urban, at their family home, giving an insight into their happy family life. In the photo, Keith was pictured jumping mid-air in front of the TV in the living room. "Happy Father's Day to the best, coolest dad in the world. Photo by Sunday Urban," Nicole captioned the image. Nicole and Keith are also parents to eight-year-old Faith.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday shared a lovely photo of her dad Keith Urban at home

While Sunday and Faith have two famous parents, Nicole does her best to ensure that her children have as normal an upbringing as possible – even if it means being quite strict from time to time. The star admitted that she has rules in place with certain things like technology. Telling Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." However, having an actress as a mum has some pretty cool benefits too. Both girls were given roles as extras in one of the playground scenes in the latest series of Big Little Lies. Nicole told You magazine about the experience: "They're not coddles on the set. And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do; it's made us all closer."

Nicole and Keith are parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole also sweetly paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

As well as Sunday and Faith, Nicole shares two older children – Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, – with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While the Hollywood actress tends to keep her relationship with them out of the spotlight, she made a rare comment about her oldest daughter earlier in the year during an interview with Vanity Fair. She said: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

