Kim Kardashian causes parenting debate after sharing new photo of her children This is what happened…

Kim Kardashian is a doting mum to four children, and on Father's Day she made sure that her husband Kayne West knew just what a great dad he was by sharing a sweet message on her Instagram page. The reality TV star posted a series of pictures of Kayne and their oldest two children North and Saint, and wrote in the caption: "Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" While many followers were quick to compliment the cute pictures, others questioned why Kim hadn't included a photo with all four of her children. Kim and Kayne are also parents to one-year-old Chicago, and Psalm, one month. "Where are the other two?" one wrote, while another added: "Where are Chicago and Psalm? He is a father of four, not two." A third pointed out: "You are missing two of your children."

Kim Kardashian's choice of photos didn't include Chicago or Psalm

While Kim shares regular pictures of her family, she is more protective of her younger children's privacy. The TV personality has only shared two pictures of Psalm since his birth in May, most recently last week to mark his first month. The picture – which was shared on Instagram – showed baby Psalm sleeping in his cot, dressed in a white Babygro. In the caption, Kim revealed his full name to be Psalm Ye, and comments soon came in from all her followers, with many observing just how much he looked like his older sister Chicago. One wrote: "Literally looks just like Chi, obsessed," while another said: "Looks like Chicago." A third added: "Omg, he's Chi's twin for real."

Kim often shares sweet photos of her children

Psalm was welcomed via a surrogate in May, with Kim confirming his arrival. The reality TV star shared the happy news on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Kim was asked about baby names and said she had been googling Armenian boys' names but couldn't really find anything. She then added: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - it doesn't really go."

Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm last week

Kim had a busy weekend with her family. Not only did she celebrate Father's Day, but she also helped to host North's sixth birthday party. Each year, North and her cousin Penelope have had a joint party, and this year they decided on a Candyland theme. Not ones to do anything by halves, the family went all out for the special occasion, transforming their massive garden into a life-size board game, complete with every kind of sweet treat. North and Penelope also dressed up in candy-themed outfits, with North showing off her unique style by rocking coloured braids in her hair to match her dress.

