Nicole Kidman posts rare photo with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman was getting ready to hit the red carpet in New York on Wednesday evening for the Big Little Lies season two premiere. And just before she did so, she paid the sweetest tribute to her two young daughters by sharing a lovely picture of them on her Instagram page. The Hollywood star shares Sunday, ten, and eight-year-old Faith with husband Keith Urban, and they are no doubt her biggest cheerleaders. In the photo, the little girls can be seen hugging their mum, who is dressed up ahead of the show's premiere. "I am nothing without the love of my family," Nicole captioned the image.

Nicole Kidman with her two daughters Sunday and Faith

While Nicole's children were a little too young to join her mum for the evening, the star was supported by her husband. Nicole's co-star Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, took along her lookalike daughter Ava Phillipe, who posed with her mum on the red carpet at the star-studded event. Also there were the rest of the Big Little Lies stars, including Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep.

Nicole with her Big Little Lies co-stars at the New York premiere

While their mum is a famous movie star, Nicole is happy for now that her children stay out of the spotlight and enjoy their childhood. As a result, she has admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology.She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." She paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

A first look at the new series of Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies has not only Nicole and her co-star Reese acting in it, but they have produced it to. The show will premiere on HBO on Sunday, 9 June, and will follow the aftermath of Perry's murder. The five mums – known as the Monterey Five – are being observed by a local detective, and the police aren't backing down. Meryl plays the mother of Perry, who is just as determined as the police for answers on her son's death.

