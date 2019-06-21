Andy Murray supported by wife Kim as he makes triumphant return at Queen's The 32-year-old thought January’s Australian Open could have been his last tournament

Andy Murray was cheered on by his wife Kim as he returned to the tennis court at Queen’s on Thursday. The 32-year-old made his return to competitive tennis less than five months after undergoing hip surgery that he feared could mean he would never play again, joining Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in a double’s match at the Fever-Tree Championships.

While Andy admitted he had been nervous to see whether he could play competitively after his hip resurfacing operation, the duo went on to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, leaving him feeling optimistic for the future and admitting he plans to return to Wimbledon.

Kim sat front row to support Andy Murray at Queen's

He was supported every step of the way by his wife Kim, who was sat on the front row along with his coach Jamie Delgado and other key members of his team. The mum-of-two looked characteristically stylish in a black palm print shirt with a stone coloured trench coat and her signature bouncy blow dry.

Kim has been helping Andy through his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for a hip injury. And Andy recently revealed that the thought of their two young children – Sophia, three, and one-year-old Edie – kept him going. "One of the things that I would like to do is play until my eldest daughter is able to watch me and have a small understanding of what it is I've done for my living,” he said, adding: "That's one of the things that's motivated me to keep playing. That would be cool if she can come along and watch me hit some balls or practice, just to see what it is I do."

Andy won a doubles match just five months after hip surgery

An Instagram post shared by Andy in April proved that Sophia may at least have some understanding of what he does for a living. Taking to his Instagram Stories during a match in the Barcelona Open, the former men's world number one gave a rare insight into his home life, writing: "Just watching some of the Barcelona tournament on the TV with my daughter… 'Daddy, do you like orange tennis?'" To which Andy replied: "Errmmm not really poppet." It seems "orange tennis" was used to describe the orange clay surface used on the courts in Barcelona.

