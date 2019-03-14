Andy Murray and wife Kim look loved-up during rare outing - see pictures A lovely day out for a lovely couple!

Andy Murray made sure he took some time out of his rehabilitation to join his wife Kim Sears at Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. Looking rather relaxed, the couple were pictured watching the opening race on Ladies Day from their VIP stand. At one point during one of the races, Kim appeared pretty animated - much to the amusement of her husband! One picture also saw the lovebirds gaze into each other's eyes, while another saw them embrace in a rare display of affection.

Andy Murray and his wife Kim at Cheltenham Festival 2019

Their joint outing comes shortly after Andy, 31, revealed his plans to retire from his tennis career this year. The former men's world number one said he intended to bow out following Wimbledon in June, but admitted he feared that January's Australian Open could be his last tournament. Over the past 12 months, Andy has been struggling to recover from a hip injury and surgery, and revealed at a press conference in Melbourne that he has been in pain while he plays. "I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months," he said. "I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that."

The couple were seen hugging at one point

Elsewhere, last year, Andy and his wife Kim welcomed their second child, a baby girl called Edie. The couple have been married since April 2015, and are also parents to daughter Sophia Olivia, who was born in February 2016. Andy recently revealed that the thought of his children had kept him going. "I have spoken to my wife a bit about it," the tennis ace said. "One of the things that I would like to do is play until my eldest daughter is able to watch me and have a small understanding of what it is I've done for my living." He added: "That's one of the things that's motivated me to keep playing. That would be cool if she can come along and watch me hit some balls or practice, just to see what it is I do."

