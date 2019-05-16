Sir Andy Murray says the sweetest thing about his daughters as he receives knighthood Rise, Sir Andy…

Sir Andy Murray received the ultimate recognition on Thursday as he collected a knighthood from Prince Charles. But there was one thing missing from his special day – his daughters, three-year-old Sophia and 18-month-old Edie. The tennis ace made a rare and very sweet comment about his family, who he wished he could have shared the day with, after he was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

It was a big day for Andy

Speaking of the knighthood after the ceremony, Andy said: "I'm very proud to receive it. It's a nice day to spend with my family - my wife and parents are here. I'd have liked to (have brought) my kids but I think they're a bit young. I'll show them the medal when I get home."

Andy's knighthood was announced in the 2016 New Year Honours, capping a momentous 12 months which saw him win a second Wimbledon title and second Olympic gold. He was also named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the third time, and finished the season as world number one. It is thought the delay in Andy collecting his honour was due to a busy overseas playing schedule. Earlier this year, 31-year-old Andy revealed his plans to retire from his tennis career following Wimbledon in June as he struggles to recover from a hip injury and surgery.

WATCH: Why Andy Murray could retire from tennis

Last month, Andy gave fans a rare insight into home life with his wife Kim and their eldest daughter Sophia. Taking to his Instagram Stories during a match in the Barcelona Open, the former men's world number one revealed that his daughter is not impressed with his tennis skills. "Just watching some of the Barcelona tournament on the TV with my daughter… 'Daddy, do you like orange tennis?'" To which Andy replied: "Errmmm not really poppet." It seems "orange tennis" was used to describe the orange clay surface used on the courts in Barcelona.

Andy and Kim have two daughters

"Daddy, you're rubbish at orange tennis," Sophia went on to say, while Andy's wife Kim injected with, "Actually, Daddy's quite good at orange." Making a stand, their three-year-old daughter hit back: "No daddy's rubbish at orange tennis." Clearly amused by their interesting conversation, Andy concluded: "Bit harsh but she's got a point."

