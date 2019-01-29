Andy Murray shares photo from hospital bed following hip operation We wish him a speedy recovery!

Andy Murray is recovering from a hip resurfacing operation, the tennis star revealed to his fans on Tuesday Morning. Just two weeks after taking part in the Australian Open and officially announcing his retirement this year, Andy posted a snap from the hospital bed which read: "I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain. I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1."

The second photo the 31-year-old posted was an X-ray of his hip which clearly shows the metal piece that was inserted to help end his hip pain.

Judy Murray's son initially had surgery on his right hip in January 2018 and didn't return to the court until last June. The star was due to play in February's Marseille Open but withdrew from the tournament last week.

Earlier this month, the tennis player struggled to hold back tears as he announced he plans to retire from his tennis career later this year. The former men’s world number one said he intended to bow out following Wimbledon in June.

MORE: Andy Murray shares rare family pictures during luxury holiday in the Maldives

The 31-year-old had been struggling to recover from his first hip injury and surgery, and revealed at a press conference in Melbourne that he has been in pain while he plays. "I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months," Andy said. "I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that."

An emotional Andy left the room briefly to compose himself during the conference, before returning to explain why he was forced to make the heart-breaking decision to retire. "I'm not feeling good, I've been struggling for a long time. I've been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now," he said. “I've pretty much done everything I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads.”

Andy added: "I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain. I can still play to a level, but not a level I have played at."